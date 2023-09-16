Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

