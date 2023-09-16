Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.10.

FTNT opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

