FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

FLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

