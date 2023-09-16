First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

