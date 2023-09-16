First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 310 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

