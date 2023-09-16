First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.