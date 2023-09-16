First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

