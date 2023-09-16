First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,693 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

