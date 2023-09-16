First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.