First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

