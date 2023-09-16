Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

