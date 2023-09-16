Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

