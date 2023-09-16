Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

