Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 221,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,139.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

