Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.