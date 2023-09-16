Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 498.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 106.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.