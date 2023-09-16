DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

