Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

NYSE:D opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

