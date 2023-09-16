Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.93.
About Daimler Truck
