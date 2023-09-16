CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $295.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

