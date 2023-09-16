CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

