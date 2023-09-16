CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

