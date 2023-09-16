CS Disco’s (LAW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

LAW stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CS Disco by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

