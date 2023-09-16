CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after acquiring an additional 412,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $165.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

