Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of C$6.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

