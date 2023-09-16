Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.23 and a 200-day moving average of $258.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

