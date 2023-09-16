Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $487,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

