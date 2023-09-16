ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $3,248,529.20 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 556,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $3,248,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,990,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,622,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

