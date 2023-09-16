CGN Advisors LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $426.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

