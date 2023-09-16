CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

