CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

