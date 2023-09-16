Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 131,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $759,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

