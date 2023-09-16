Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

