BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
