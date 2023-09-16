BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

BSRTF stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.