Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $38.76 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

