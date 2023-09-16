Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

