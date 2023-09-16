Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 1.5 %
BPTH stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
