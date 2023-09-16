B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BGS

B&G Foods Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BGS opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -262.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in B&G Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.