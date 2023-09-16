Bangor Savings Bank Sells 590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

