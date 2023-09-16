Bangor Savings Bank Has $27,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.