Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.
Ball Price Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ball
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
