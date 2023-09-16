Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 15th.

Ayro Price Performance

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.55. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 48.10% and a negative net margin of 1,932.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

