Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 15th.
Ayro Price Performance
NASDAQ AYRO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.55. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 48.10% and a negative net margin of 1,932.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
