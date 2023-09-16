Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avivagen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Avivagen
Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.
