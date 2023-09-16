AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

