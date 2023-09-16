Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 704,448 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,217,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

GOOG stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

