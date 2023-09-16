Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arconic Price Performance
Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arconic
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Trading Halts Explained
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.