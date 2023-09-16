Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,522,000 after buying an additional 3,113,021 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

