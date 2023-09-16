Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 97,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,352 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

T opened at $15.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.