Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 97,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,352 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %
T opened at $15.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.