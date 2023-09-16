Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

