Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,129 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,541,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,600,000 after acquiring an additional 208,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BN opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

