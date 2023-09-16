Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $78.44

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ESTC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.01.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
